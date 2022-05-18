ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on April 16, to women, including the one pictured below, stole about $1,600 worth of merchandise from Boot Barn on 42nd Street.

If you recognize the suspect, or have any information about the two women involved, please call Detective Cordero at 432-335-4615 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0006283. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.