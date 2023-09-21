ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has released more information about a vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened Thursday morning.

Investigators said a oedestrian was on the side of the roadway working on a vehicle; that vehicle was struck by an 18-wheeler and the stalled vehicle then hit the pedestrain. The 18-wheeler then crashed into a road sign and a power pole.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

The south service road remains closed as crews work to replace the utility pole.

The Odessa Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash in the area of Interstate 20 and West County Road.

Eastbound traffic on I-20 is down to one lane and the south service road between W Co Road and Crane is closed. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route until further advised.