ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify two unknown male suspects involved in a theft last week.

According to a post by OPD, on Thursday, September 14th at about 4:30am, the suspect burglarized a vehicle in the 2500 block of E. Pearl St. The victim reported unknown suspects burglarized his Ford F-350 and stole his wallet.

The suspects, shown in surveillance footage, later used the victim’s credit cards at multiple stores in Odessa. The suspects were seen occupying a gray Toyota Camry with paper tags.

If you have any information, or recognize these suspects, please contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0010891. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.