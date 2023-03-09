ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to OPD, on February 27, an unknown man broke into a vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot at 1351 W University. The suspect walked away with about $800 worth of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0002464. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.