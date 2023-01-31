ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to the department, on January 25, an unknown man, pictured below, allegedly approached a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 500 block of Kelly and stole two packages containing an electric blanket and a pillow.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0001001. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.