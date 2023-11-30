Update: Odessa Police Department says the suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an assault case in early November.

According to a post by OPD, on Thursday, November 2nd, an assault involving these two individuals occurred at Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant, located at 2100 Andrews Highway.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013040. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.