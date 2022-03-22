ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of armed robbery.

According to a Facebook post, around 1:20 p.m. on March 21, the man pictured below robbed Rose Garden Spa, located at 800 E. 7th Street. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you recognize this man, or the vehicle he was driving, you are asked to call Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0004634. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.