ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man who robbed a store at gun point.

According to a Facebook post, around 12:57 p.m. on March 14, officers with OPD were dispatched to N-N-Out Convenience Store at 3226 W 10th Street to investigate. Police say a man robbed displayed a firearm and demanded money from a clerk. The man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you recognize the suspect, you are encouraged to call Sergeant Caid at 432-335-4952 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0004161. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.