ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to OPD, the couple pictured below is accused of stealing $179 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 W University. Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-0001039. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.