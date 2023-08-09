ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man seriously injured Wednesday morning.

According to OPD, around 7:05 a.m. on August 9, officers were called to the 500 block of S JBS Parkway after a 23-year-old was shot in the shoulder. OPD said the man, who has not been publicly identified, was “uncooperative” with police and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

OPD said the suspect has been described as a Hispanic male in his early 40’s, occupying a black Cadillac Escalade. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009221.