OPD investigating another Lowe’s Home Improvement theft

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, around 7:30 p.m. on July 12, the man pictured below stole around $139 worth of merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement at 4101 E 42nd Street. He left the store in a brown SUV.

Anyone who recognizes this man is encouraged to call Officer Thurman at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous, and your tip could be worth a cash reward.