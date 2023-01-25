ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.

According to a social media post, the alleged crime happened on December 20, 2022, when two suspects entered El Ranch Boots, located at 1641 N County Road West. Investigators said the pair pictured stole about $490 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call Detective Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0018566. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.