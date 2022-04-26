ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to help find a man who tried to break into a car on Bunche Ave in Odessa.

According to a Facebook post, on March 6, an unknown man was caught on surveillance footage being dropped off by a newer model F-150 and attempting to break into the vehicle.







If you recognize the subject in these photos, you are asked to call Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-4615 and reference case number 22-0003688, or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 or 333tips.org.