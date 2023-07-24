ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a robbery suspect.

According to the Department, on July 5, an unknown man entered a DK store on N Dixie Boulevard and threatened the cashier with a knife. Investigators said he walked away with about $169 worth of stolen merchandise.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Crime Stoppers and reference case number 23-0007770. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.