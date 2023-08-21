ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of aggravated assault.

According to OPD, the incident occurred on August 20 in the 2600 block of N Grandview Avenue. The suspect has been described as a bald man with a tattoo on his right hand; you’ll find his photo below.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0009738. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

