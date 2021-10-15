OPD investigating aggravated assault, asking witnesses to come forward

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

According to OPD, the assault occurred around 10:00 p.m. on October 14 at a DK store at Tanglewood Lane and Maple. Investigators say the man in the video below assaulted a victim and left the scene. According to OPD, witnesses also left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Now, OPD is asking anyone who witnessed the assault or had contact with the victim to call Detective L. Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0017215. Additionally, anyone who recognizes the man in the video or knows who drives the car pictured, is also asked to call. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.