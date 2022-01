ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a “major” accident on Yukon and E Loop 338.

North bound lanes are closed while crews work to clear the scene. OPD says a semi-truck has jack knifed and is blocking the lanes.

According to OPD, the cold weather and icy roads contributed to the crash. Drivers are urged to be cautious, especially on bridges and overpasses.