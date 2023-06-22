ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Academy in May.

According to a release from OPD, on May 12th at about 7pm, the male suspect stole approximately $276 worth of merchandise from the Academy, located at 6201 E. Highway 191. The suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford Expedition.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000363. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.