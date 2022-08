ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in stealing cash from multiple McDonald’s locations between July 14th and July 18th.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing cash from behind the counter out of registers.







If you have any information that could lead to their arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

Contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0011493.