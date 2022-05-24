ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Police need your help identifying the suspect seen in this photo, who officers say broke into a local business and stole several items.

Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at 610 N. County Rd West at Envios Mi Tierra in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 21st, 2022.

Police say that the man has neck and hand tattoos and at the time of the incident, he was wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes. Officers reported that the man seen in the photos below broke the glass door to the business after hours and took off with multiple items.









If you have any information at all, call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477 and reference case number 22-0008824.