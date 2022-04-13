ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: Odessa Police and TxDOT report that the accident has been cleared and roads are back open at E. Loop 338 and Grandview.

Odessa Police Department is investigating a crash that took place on East Loop 338 and Grandview earlier this morning. Police on the scene confirmed that the accident was deadly and that the area will be closed off until further notice.

Officers will be on the scene for the next few hours so police advise that you take an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll update this story as we receive more details.