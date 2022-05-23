ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after Odessa Police Department reported a rollover crash that took place early Saturday morning. Police say that the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:26 am, May 21st, 2022.

Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department were sent to the 4600 block of Golder avenue. when they discovered a 2018 White Ram 1500 driven had gone off of the road. Officers say that the driver, Micah Womack was headed South on Golder when he failed to stay in a single lane and left the road, hitting a guardrail and causing the vehicle to roll.

Womack was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.