ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist slammed into an SUV Sunday night. Around 5:25 pm on June 26th, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a deadly crash that happened in the area of E. 8th Street and Pueblo Street.

Officers say that 37-year-old Trena Luna was driving a gold 2013 Harley Davidson Sportster westbound in the 2700 block of E. 8th street when she failed to control her speed and crashed into a 2019 Lexus GX 460.

Trena was taken to Medical Center Hospital and was pronounced dead.