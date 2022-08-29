ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80.

According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. If you have any information on the suspect involved, you’re asked to contact Sgt. S. Spencer at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477 and reference case #22-0012898.