ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this person? Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a burglary that happened in a building near 905 S. County Road West.

Officers say that the suspect broke a window to get inside the building and stole a 45-inch flat-screen television.

If you have any information, call Sgt. S. Spencer at (432) 335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477 and reference case #22-0013233.