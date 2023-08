ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified two people injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. 28-year-old Jason Crowder and 24-year-old Zacimbricc White have both been hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Around 3:50 p.m. on August 23, officers responded to the 700 block of Snyder to investigate a shooting. OPD said the incident started as a verbal argument between the two men and escalated when shots were fired. The investigation is on-going.