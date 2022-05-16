ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly weekend crash. 23-year-old Elijah Barrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OPD, around 12:52 p.m. on May 15, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the crash in near the intersection of E University Boulevard and Adams Avenue. Investigators said the motorcycle Barrera was driving struck a northbound Chevrolet Silverado in the intersection. OPD said no criminal charges have been filed and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.