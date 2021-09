ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have identified a man killed in a deadly pedestrian versus train accident Tuesday night.

Ruben Munoz Jr, 63, of Odessa was killed in the accident.

Around 6:35 p.m. on September 21, OPD, along with Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 100 block of N Muskingum. Investigators say Munoz was hit by a Union Pacific train headed westbound.

No other injuries were reported. OPD says the investigation is ongoing