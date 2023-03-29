ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a victim killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash on 42nd Street as Severo Muniz.

The crash, involving multiple motorcycles, happened around 7:45 p.m. on March 28 in the area of 42nd Street and Governor Preston Smith Road. Investigators said Muniz was driving a Green Kawasaki Ninja heading east in the 5000 block of E 42nd, with at least two other motorcyclists, when the driver of a Nissan Altima, heading west, failed to yield the right of way while making a left-hand turn onto Preston Smith Road.

Muniz’s bike, along with another Kawasaki Ninja operated by Brandon Rosenthal, crashed into the Nissan, operated by Griselda Cardenas. This caused a third bike, a Honda CB1000, operated by Mario Olivas, to also crash.

Muniz was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died. Rosenthal was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Olivas was treated and released at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is unclear if the driver of the Nissan will face any charges.