ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim in an early morning crash as 34-year-old Christine Galvan. Galvan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 12:29 a.m. on August 1, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of S County Road West. Investigators said Galvan was driving a Pontiac G6 when left the roadway and struck a light pole. The investigation is ongoing.