ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the person suspected of shooting and killing a man at a convenience store Friday night.

According to a news release, 26-year-old Dominique Renteria has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony.

Around 8:20 p.m. on April 15, investigators responded to a DK store at 1000 N Dixie Boulevard and found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been publicly identified because his family has not yet been notified.

Investigators said the victim and Renteria were in a verbal argument that escalated and ended when the victim was shot and killed.

A mugshot for Renteria was not yet available. This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.