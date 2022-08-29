ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a suspect accused of stealing a car that was idling in a parking lot- all while a young child was waiting inside for her father to return. Armando Olivas, 31, is wanted on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Endangering a Child.

Now OPD is asking for help from the community to find this wanted suspect. If you know where Olivas might be found, please call 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

Original story:

Investigators said around 7:00 a.m. on August 25, a man reported that Olivas approached his running vehicle while it was parked in a gas station parking lot in the 1600 block of S Grant. The suspect then stole the vehicle with the victim’s young daughter still inside. The little girl and the vehicle were found shortly after.