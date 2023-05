ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department will be hosting their Neighborhood Watch Meeting Tuesday, with the focus this month being Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Awareness.

OPD and Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center will be addressing the serious topic.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 7pm, in the OPD Classroom on 205 N. Grant Avenue.