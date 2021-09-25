OPD holds third annual community block party

ODESSA, Texas- Saturday was the third annual Odessa Police Department Block Party at Jim Parker park.

The free event included raffle prizes, food, bouncy houses, games, and a chance to check out different equipment used by the police department.

The block party isn’t just an opportunity for the community to learn about the police. It’s also a chance for the police to learn more about the people they serve and protect.

“There are citizens that don’t really understand what we do and why we do it, but sometimes we don’t understand what’s going on in the community as well as we should,” said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

“There’s an education on our part too. We get educated.”

All of the prizes from the raffles were donated by local groups.