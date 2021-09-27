OPD holds Neighborhood Watch meeting to prepare for fall

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- With fall here, there comes new issues for Odessa’s Neighborhood Watch to tackle.

There were a few issues discussed at the meeting on Monday night, such as break-ins and other general safety concerns.

However, with the holidays around the corner, police are advising Odessans to be prepared as the seasons change.

At the Odessa Police Department, members of the Neighborhood Watch voiced some concerns they have about unsettling activities they’re seeing in the area.

Communication with law enforcement is helping them prepare for fast approaching autumn nights such as Halloween with a plan involving their own neighborhoods.

“For Halloween, it’s all about safety.” said Odessa police officer Steven LeSueur who serves in the Community Relations department.

“It’s about having a plan. Knowing where your children are at all times. Where they’re at, who they’re with, and when they’re coming back.”

The changing seasons mean more holidays and happy gatherings, but also increased opportunities for criminals.

Even holidays that seem farther away from now require an organized effort between neighborhoods and police to keep their area safe.

“Thanksgiving, a lot of people come in from town.,” said OPD Captain Jerry Harvell.

“You got people leaving, which that’s another good reason to have Neighborhood Watch where you have neighbors if they stay home watch the neighborhood.”

One issue that seems to be a problem in Odessa all year long and was brought up multiple times on Monday night, can become even more costly during the holiday shopping season.

“You have all the Christmas shopping, people getting gifts and criminals that prey upon possibly leaving gifts in cars,” said Harvell.

To get more involved in your community, OPD holds monthly Neighborhood Watch meetings on the last Tuesday of every month.