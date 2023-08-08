ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Students and teachers across the Basin are heading back to school this week and law enforcement agencies are joining forces to ensure that everyone stays safe. The Odessa Police Department, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.

“The Odessa Police Department will be out in full force targeting school zones, we want people to just please, slow down. You never know, it could be a kid or a loved one, just remember that school is back in session, and slow down,” said Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

Drivers are reminded that is illegal to use electronic devices in a school zone and traffic fines are doubled in those zones for excessive speed. OPD said traffic patterns may have changed from previous years, and certainly will have changed from the summer, and drivers are asked to remain cautious.