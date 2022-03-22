ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Texas Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Odessa Police Department, joined forces March 20 to try and stop illegal street racing inside the city limits. OPD said the joint operations will continue monthly as law enforcement works to curb racing and deadly conduct.

The operation resulted in 53 traffic stops with 24 citations and 42 warnings issued. In addition, there were five felony arrests made, one fugitive warrant served, and two narcotics arrests. Additionally, one stolen motorcycle was recovered.