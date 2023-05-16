WASHINGTON D.C. (KMID/KPEJ)- The U.S. House Homeland Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence held a subcommittee hearing with the chairman of the Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology.

The hearing commemorated National Police Week and examined the state of U.S. law enforcement and how the Department of Homeland Security engages with state and local authorities across America to fight crime and terrorism, as well as prepare for disaster response.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke testified before the subcommittee and took questions from members of the committee on the current state of law enforcement in Odessa.

Representative Pfluger highlighted Chief Gerke, who served as a witness, Midland County Sheriff David Criner and his wife Judy, who joined the audience.

“Unfortunately, I think we’ve forgotten what it means to support our men and women in law enforcement who serve our communities every day—all of whom are real-life heroes… It is important that our nation must restore a sense of appreciation for the men and women who wear the uniform, who protect our communities, and who have been willing to sacrifice their own lives for the betterment of their communities,” said Pfluger.

He highlighted the rising drug problem as well as a recent joint information-sharing initiative between the Odessa Police Department and the Midland Police Department.

“The most persistent challenge does not involve crime per se. It involves the resources needed to fight crime, namely personnel. Like many law enforcement agencies across America, the Odessa Police Department is significantly short of Police Officers,” said Chief Gerke.

The full hearing and Chief Gerke’s remarks can be found on YouTube.