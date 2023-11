ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Officers with Odessa Police Department, including SWAT, were on Tanglewood Tuesday afternoon at the request of the United States Marshals Service.

According to a release by OPD, they were assisting with the apprehension of a subject who has a felony warrant as well as a violent history. OPD says the suspect is now in custody.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.