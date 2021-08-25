OPD asking for help to identify man accused of forgery

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of forgery.

On August 9, employees at Kwik Kash at 2804 Andrews Highway told police the man pictured below tried to cash a check for $1,000. Police say the true owner of the check never received it and thinks it may have been stolen from his mailbox.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0013105. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.