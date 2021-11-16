OPD asking for help to identify hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a hit and run driver.

According to OPD, around 9:00 a.m. on October 27, officers responded to the intersection of Redbud and Grandview to investigate the crash. Officers say the driver of an older model, grey, four-door car, ran a stop sign at Shafter and Redbud, hitting another vehicle on the driver’s side.





Anyone who recognizes the vehicle pictured above is asked to call Cpl. Yelley at 432-333-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-0017966. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.