ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A man accused of robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week has been identified. Now the Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to find him. Two arrest warrants have been issued for Isaiah Jerald Jackson, 33 years old, of Humble, Texas charging him with Aggravated Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

On March 21, OPD officers responded to a robbery at the Rose Garden Spa, located at 800 East 7th Street. An employee of the business told police that an unknown man the business and assaulted her by beating her with his fist and a handgun, while dragging her throughout the business. The victim sustained multiple injuries, she was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police said Jackson took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the scene. He left in white 4-door newer model Dodge Ram 4×4 with an auxiliary tank in the bed of the truck.

Anyone who knows where Jackson can be found is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or OPD at 432-333-3641. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.