ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police are asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

The theft occurred around 5:38 p.m. on July 7 at the DK store located at 721 North County Road West.

Investigators say the unknown man pictured below stole $100 from the business.





Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.