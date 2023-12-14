ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Kermit Highway and University Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release by OPD, the driver was identified as Jesus Jose Chavez, 42, who was wanted for Theft “State Jail Felony.” Based on facts and the circumstances of the investigation, Chavez was then arrested and charged accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

OPD says more charges are anticipated.

This is an ongoing investigation.