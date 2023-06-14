ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department arrested Preston Burns, 35, and Justin Mooney, 35, at around 7:34pm Tuesday evening, according to the City of Odessa.

Preston Burns Justin Mooney

On Tuesday, June 13th, officers with OPD pulled over a blue Volvo sedan at Oakwood and JBS Parkway. The driver was identified as Preston Burns and the passenger was identified as Justin Mooney. This was no coincidence, as the officers had strategic ways of working with other agencies across the nation to catch criminals, the city says.

Investigation revealed Burns was wanted out of Louisiana for Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, Escape, and Resisting an Officer.

On June 4th, the Greenwood Police Department posted about an incident where a Sergeant was severely injured due to Burns, who then fled the scene.

Investigation also revealed Mooney had a felony warrant for Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

Both men were transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.