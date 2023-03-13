ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested two men in connection with an aggravated robbery reported OPD Police on Friday, March 3. The incident stemmed from what is known as “bank jugging” in which the victim was followed by the suspects after conducting a transaction at a local bank.

OPD said the victim parked his vehicle at a business and while inside, surveillance cameras caught one of the suspects making forced entry into his vehicle. The victim reportedly tried to stop the suspect and was assaulted. When other witnesses tried to help, they said a suspect in the back seat pulled out a gun. The suspects then left the scene in a white in color SUV.

During the on-going investigation into this incident, officers set up surveillance around area banks and observed a suspicious vehicle following vehicles as customers left the bank. Officers identified that vehicle as the same one involved in a similar incident in Midland. Officers said they saw one of the suspects exit the vehicle and cover the license plate prior to approaching an unoccupied vehicle that had just left a bank and the suspects were quickly apprehended.

Pierson Russell

Frederick Lamont Pierson, 35, of Houston, has been charged with attempted auto burglary, possession of marijuana in a drug free zone, and aggravated robbery, F1. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $52,000 bond. He’s also been charged with theft in another jurisdiction.

Dairus Russell, 29, also of Houston, has been charged with attempted auto burglary, and aggravated robbery. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was also released on bond.

OPD is asking the community to always be aware of your surroundings, paying close attention to suspicious vehicles or people. More importantly do not leave valuables, purses and or money inside your vehicles. Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

The investigation is ongoing.