ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Whitewright, Texas man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly became intoxicated and refused to pay his bill. Joseph Zachariah Todd has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Service, and Public Intoxication.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 8:30 p.m. on January 12, officers were called to Red Crab, a seafood restaurant in the 3300 block of Andrews Highway to investigate a disturbance after someone called 911 and said a restaurant patron was arguing with the manager and refusing to pay his bill. At the scene, officers met with the customer, identified as Todd, and said he showed signs of being intoxicated on alcohol and on a substance other than alcohol.

Investigators said Todd was very defensive and would not follow their commands as he continued to cause a disturbance in the restaurant. At one point, Todd even stated he was going to spend a night in the restaurant, rather than pay his $183 tab.

After Todd was taken into custody, investigators said they found cocaine inside a folded-up dollar bill in Todd’s pocket. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he has since been released on a combined $8,332 bond.