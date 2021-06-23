UPDATE: A third victim has died following a Tuesday night crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A third person has died following a deadly drunk driving crash.

According to spokesperson with the City of Odessa, Enrique Garcia Rubio, 38, has died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to a major crash that killed two and sent three to the hospital in critical condition.

Leo Andre Flores, 22, has been charged with 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter “Felony 2”, 3 counts of Intoxication Assault “Felony 3”, 2 counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid “Felony 2”, 3 counts of Fail to Stop & Render Aid “Felony 3”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, and Evading “Class A Misdemeanor”.

Around 11:28 p.m. on June 22, OPD and Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to Grandview and Cumberland in reference to a 4-vehicle crash.

Investigators say a white Chevrolet Silverado, being operated by Flores, was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of North Grandview. Flores failed to control speed and struck the back of a Hyundai Santa Fe, causing it to roll over and strike a parked Dodge Ram. The Chevrolet Silverado continued before striking a Toyota Highlander head-on.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Heriberto Hernandez, 55 and a passenger, Laura Brown, 55,both died at the scene. Another passenger, Steven Brown, 27 was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. All three occupants of the Highlander were from Odessa.

The two occupants of the Hyundai Santa Fe were identified as Enrique Garcia Rubio, 38, and Cynthia Leyva, 41. Both were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Flores left the scene of the crash and later ran from officers.

Investigators say Flores was intoxicated and that the Chevrolet Silverado had been reported stolen.

Flores has been taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.