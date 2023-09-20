ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department Detectives arrested Kannin Shorter with charges of Capital Murder on Wednesday.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, Shorter was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Patterson. A 16-year-old juvenile male was also arrested in this case in July.

Investigation revealed all individuals met in the parking lot of Carriage House Apartments to conduct an unlawful firearm transaction. Surveillance video revealed three subjects approaching the vehicle occupied by four individuals. Authorities believe, based on the evidence, that Kannin Shorter and the teen male began shooting into the vehicle, injuring three individuals and killing Gonzalo Diaz Jr.