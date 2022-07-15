ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Pedestrian deaths are headed in the wrong direction in Texas. TxDOT says that they increased by 15% from 2020 to 2021, with 841 people losing their lives last year.

And specifically in Odessa and Midland, TxDOT says that 37 crashes involving pedestrians ultimately resulted in 9 deaths.

Both TxDOT and the Odessa Police Department want to see those numbers get down to zero, and an OPD spokesman says that locals should be even more wary than the average Texan because of the traffic attracted by the oil fields.

“This industry attracts young males more likely to speed which can increase crashes,” said OPD Cpl. Steve LeSueur.

The OPD says both drivers and pedestrians need to be proactive and pay attention so Texas can put a stop to pedestrian deaths. That means drivers observing pedestrian right of way, and people using crosswalks and being aware of their surroundings.